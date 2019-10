“Hollywood Ripper” Who Killed Two Women Should Get Death Penalty, Says Jury

On the night of her death, Ellerin was planning on attending a Grammy Awards after-party with Kutcher. Kutcher testified at Gargiulo’s trial, explaining how he went to Ellerin’s home to pick her up around 10 p.m. after he couldn’t get ahold of her via phone. When he arrived at the house, Kutcher noticed an open security gate and recalled seeing the lights on, though there was no answer when he knocked at the door. Looking through the front window, he also noticed a stain he thought to be spilled wine on the carpet.