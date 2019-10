It’s National Pasta Day & These Are The Best Deals & Freebies

Twenty-somethings everywhere stock up on little more than a box of pasta and a jar of sauce to get through the week. We add frozen vegetables or pre-cooked chicken cubes and call it nutrition. We add in cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella for when friends come over. We can turn almost anything into a pasta dish, except for lettuce. (This well-meaning influencer needs to know that shredded lettuce is not a pasta substitute.) We even order pasta at restaurants, which seems counterintuitive given how much pasta we eat at home, but isn’t, because pasta. So on today’s National Pasta Day, we gorge on, yep, you guessed it, more pasta (and perhaps order seconds to go).