Daniela Taplin Lundberg Produced Shia LaBeouf’s Wildest Movie When No One Else Would

I put my head down and get back to work. When I feel powerless, it’s generally because I’ve become distracted by things that ultimately don’t matter much in the grand scheme of things. I want to tell important stories and impact as many hearts and minds as I can. I know I’m good at what I do, and I know I’m one of the few people taking the kind of financial and creative risks that I’m taking in my space. As an example, it was very hard to find financing for Honey Boy a year and a half ago. Shia LaBeouf was too controversial. I sat down with Shia and Alma Har'el, the film's director, and my other producing partners on the film and he said, “I won’t let you down, this story is too important.” My partner on the film, Anita Gou, and I believed in him when others didn’t.