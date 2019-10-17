It's been 10 years since Zombieland came out, but the cast of Zombieland: Double Tap fell right back into their roles as if no time had passed. Of course, some changes had to be made. For one, Abigail Breslin is no longer a child. Her journey to adulthood is actually what sparked the plot of the sequel.
Writer Rhett Reese told io9 that now it's more of an "empty nest story about a young woman who used to be a girl, and used to love to look up to her father figure, but now really wants to get out in the world." From there, the remaining adult characters — played by Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone — set off on an adventure to find Breslin's character after she runs away. Reese said. "We thought, 'Okay, now you really can justify the passage of time. You let her grow up and then you let her want to rebel.'"
There are also still zombies to contend with in the film, though it can be argued that traversing one's adolescence is much scarier than any brain-eating monster. And there are even some new characters to round out the core four. They're all still named after the cities they're from, because having real names can make you too attached in this dangerous, post-apocalyptic society.
Here are all the faces you'll see in the Zombieland sequel.