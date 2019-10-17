While the first film was more of an origin story for Maleficent (Jolie) that explained how she ended up cursing and then bonding with Princess Aurora (Fanning), the new movie shows what happens as Aurora grows up and apart from Maleficent. Aurora plans to marry Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson), and Maleficent can’t stand the idea, because she’s protective and because his family kind of sucks. Phillip’s mother, Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer), is a threat to the peace that was formed between the humans and the fairies in the first movie. Basically, it’s time for viewers to ponder once again whether Maleficent is actually evil, or just an enraged fairy lady who loves her adopted human daughter and doesn’t want her fellow fairy people to be messed with.