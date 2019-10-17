Maleficent is back, and things are getting dark once again. Five years after the release of the original film, Maleficent, the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18. Of course, Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are back in their starring roles, but there are also some new additions in the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil cast, including Michelle Pfeffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor. There’s also one character who is returning from the first movie, but is now played by a new actor.
While the first film was more of an origin story for Maleficent (Jolie) that explained how she ended up cursing and then bonding with Princess Aurora (Fanning), the new movie shows what happens as Aurora grows up and apart from Maleficent. Aurora plans to marry Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson), and Maleficent can’t stand the idea, because she’s protective and because his family kind of sucks. Phillip’s mother, Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer), is a threat to the peace that was formed between the humans and the fairies in the first movie. Basically, it’s time for viewers to ponder once again whether Maleficent is actually evil, or just an enraged fairy lady who loves her adopted human daughter and doesn’t want her fellow fairy people to be messed with.
Viewers will get to see how it all goes down when they check out Mistress of Evil in theaters. For now, click through to check out the primary cast members.