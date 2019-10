After The Murders Of 8 Women, This Documentary Exposes Police Rape Allegations

In recent years, there has been a push to codify laws that prohibit officers from having sex with someone who has been arrested or is otherwise in custody, including one passed in Louisiana in 2008. Even so, the justice system tends to favor the testimony of law enforcement officers when they're implicated in allegations of rape. On Thursday, Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, two ex-NYPD officers, received just five years probation for having sex with a teenager they'd arrested, handcuffed, and detained in the back of a police van.