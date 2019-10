How To Decorate Your Office Like Kylie Jenner

On May 9, Kylie Jenner shared a video of the shower inside her office bathroom. I remember the exact date and I also remember exactly where I was when I saw it, because on top of the long shot of pink and black stone, she wrote, "My shower at my office is just magical. Office tour coming soon." And for five months, I waited. Until finally, last night, Jenner dropped the video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office . I have to admit, it was worth the wait.