How To Decorate Your Office Like Kylie Jenner

On May 9, Kylie Jenner shared a video of the shower inside her office bathroom. I remember the exact date and I also remember exactly where I was when I saw it, because on top of the long shot of pink and black stone, she wrote, "My shower at my office is just magical. Office tour coming soon." And for five months, I waited. Until finally, last night, Jenner dropped the video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office. I have to admit, it was worth the wait.
In the 16-minute video, Kylie takes us through nearly every room in her sprawling office, and true to form, there were quite a few moments that made my brow furrow. She showed off a vase of roses that were made from money, a Moët vending machine, and yes, a shower that's bigger than my entire bathroom. However, the billionaire also shared some more attainable pieces that would actually make any office a whole lot cooler.
Ahead, items inspired by Kylie Jenner's office tour that you can use to decorate your own workspace. You've been waiting five months for this too, right?