What To Know About The LGBTQ+ Rights Supreme Court Cases

Donald “Don” Zarda turned a recreational passion for skydiving into a full-fledged career. By 2010, Zarda had spent two decades as a skydiver-turned-instructor. He worked for Altitude Express Inc. — a Long Island, NeY-based skydiving facility where he often assisted and instructed first-timers in tandem diving. It was fairly ritual in his role to strap himself to strangers about to jump, and part of the thrill of his career to experience that rush with them in each instance. But, one fateful leap in October changed everything. A particularly nervous student approached Zarda as he began to harness their gear together. Her boyfriend stood by watching, but Zarda assured her that he was “100% gay” and she had nothing to worry about. Shortly after, the woman’s boyfriend complained to Altitude Express about Zarda, stating that she was made to feel uncomfortable during her skydiving experience. Zarda was promptly dismissed, with his employer stating that he behaved inappropriately in the workplace.