Just days after getting married for the second time, Justin and Hailey Bieber are making their relationship music video official. In the new video for “10,000 Hours,” Justin’s collaboration with duo Dan + Shay, the Biebers give us a look into their love story: in between clips of Justin serenading Hailey, the two spoon on a bed in a field of flowers.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the artists behind Dan + Shay, also feature in the video with their wives. “I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more,” they sing, “if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours.” Justin also sings the bridge, and the lyrics — promising that he wants “the good and the bad and everything in between” — strongly seem to resemble wedding vows.
Justin teased the romantic song on Thursday, calling it “wedding music.” If you're wondering how Justin hooked up with a country duo for this song, they have a friend in common: Scooter Braun, who manages both acts. Braun, Smyers, and Mooney were among the many celebrity guests to attend the Biebers’ recent wedding, and video co-star Abby Smyers even posted a sweet tribute shortly before its premiere. “We had a really good time,” she wrote on Instagram. “Congrats @justinbieber + @haileybieber!”
The Biebers’ wedding party was on Wednesday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. It featured an iMessage-inspired photo booth and guests including Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, and Jaden Smith. Justin also gifted Hailey two $35,000 kittens — nothing says “I’ll love for you for 10,000 hours” like that.
Watch the video below.
