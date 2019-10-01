Pluto Retrograde Is Ending, So It’s Time To Demand The World

We all know about the havoc wreaked by Mercury retrograde, but what about Pluto? The dwarf planet has been retrograde since April 24. And on October 2, it will finally go direct.
Pluto spends about half the year in retrograde, so the effects are far less dramatic than Mercury retrograde. Pluto rules the subconscious, so the retrograde was a time for personal growth. “During a planetary backspin, we can bring growth to areas where we are unsatisfied — relationships, sex, money, and work. Allowing oneself the chance to transform and awaken old yearnings will help soften the Plutonian energy,” astrologer Lisa Stardust told Refinery29 back when Pluto first went retrograde.
Now that Pluto is going direct again, it’s time to reflect on how we changed the retrograde. “Pluto retrograde has made us all face the hard facts about ourselves and truth within,” Stardust tells Refinery29. “We’ve all been forced to dive inward and embrace our psychological nature and sexual desires.”
Pluto is moving direct in Capricorn, and we’ll notice the influence of the sea-goat in our lives. “As Pluto starts to move forward in Capricorn, we will be forced to embrace our deepest needs and the shadier aspects of ourselves,” Stardust says. “Also, the hardcore truths about our actions.”
Our love lives and work lives alike will show the effecs. “We may be tempted to drop triangular situations (love triangles) and power struggles with others,” Stardust says. “Sex will become more scintillating, as we will know how to express our lusty needs in the boudoir to our partners. We will want to conquer the world, get the promotion, speak up, and get paid the rate we deserve.”
