Charlie’s Angels Is Now On Netflix. How Well Does It Hold Up?

Much of the film’s continued appeal comes down to the magical performances of its leads. Diaz does some of her best work as the awkward and inadequate Natalie, playing against her sexy typecasting. She is unbelievably gorgeous, but she’s also weird, and guileless, and there’s a truly hilarious shot of her in a mouthguard learning how to drive. With a killer smile, and an impressive mastery of the slo-mo hair-toss, she exudes the kind of star power that’s impossible to fake. The same goes for Barrymore, who keeps your eyes glued to the screen with a magnetic charisma that, despite what the critics above might have you believe, has almost nothing to do with her looks. And Liu — I mean, she wears a leather corset to cook! She literally cracks the whip on a bunch of tech nerds, and they thank her for it! She spends half the movie cosplaying as a dominatrix, and she’s taking names. (Also hilarious: She’s dating Matt LeBlanc, who seems to have taken ownership of Brad Pitt’s trailer from Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood.)

