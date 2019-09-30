Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence on Sunday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Department in Pasco County, FL. The arrest report obtained by Refinery29 details an altercation between Dash and her husband, Jeffrey Marty, at their New Port Richey home. Dash allegedly pushed and slapped Marty during an argument, resulting in "red scratch marks." Bodycam footage of the arrest shows Dash peacefully being transported to the Land O' Lakes detention facility. The report does not mention any indication of drug or alcohol use.