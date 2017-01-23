Stacey Dash Got The Boot From Fox News & Twitter Is Psyched

Anyone who has ever been outraged by Clueless-star-turned-GOP-pundit Stacey Dash's controversial comments was no doubt keenly interested to learn that her contract at Fox News has not been renewed. A representative for the network confirmed the parting of ways to The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend, pointing out that Dash has not appeared on Fox News since September. Dash has yet to comment on the matter, but continues to identify herself as a Fox News "contributor" in her Twitter bio. Because Schadenfreude apparently just isn't as satisfying unless it's coupled with some gloat-y tweets, Twitter has been having a field day with this news. Dee hasn't been this insulted since Murray accused her of having a cheap weave.
Advertisement
Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d— Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017
Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH— Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017
Many of the Twitter reactions suggest that Dash's contract wasn't renewed because Fox News wasn't looking to represent Black voices after in a post-Obama political climate. For what it's worth, that theory is at odds with the network's employment of analysts like Juan Williams, who is a Black man of Panamanian descent. Nonetheless, Dash's criticism of the Black community has many people seeing her new unemployment status as some sort of karmic retribution. Behold, some of the most brutal tweets aimed her way.
stacey dash lost her fox contract, and suddenly that "career" of being the black who hates blacks isn't gonna pay so well anymore— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 23, 2017
Let what has happened to Stacey Dash be a lesson to us all. The enemy will use you to get in power then dispose of you when they get power— Fact Turner (@_Uncensorable) January 22, 2017
When Stacey Dash shows up @BET headquarters looking for a job Monday morning: pic.twitter.com/nInko8L30P— #J20 (@Delo_Taylor) January 22, 2017
Let Stacey Dash being fired from Fox be a lesson about the perils of thinking that pandering to white supremacy will save you. It won't.— Terrell (@AdonStandsAlone) January 22, 2017
No doubt, a scathing blog post penned by Dash is being drafted as we speak. But remember: Being divisive and prone to offensive comments never really stopped anyone from getting a job. Just ask Piers Morgan.
Advertisement