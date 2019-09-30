Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence on Sunday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Department in Pasco County, FL. The arrest report obtained by Refinery29 details an altercation between Dash and her husband, Jeffrey Marty, at their New Port Richey home. Dash allegedly pushed and slapped Marty during an argument, resulting in "red scratch marks." Bodycam footage of the arrest shows Dash peacefully being transported to the Land O' Lakes detention facility. The report does not mention any indication of drug or alcohol use.
In the footage, Dash can be heard explaining to the officer that she's an actress, saying that she "did a film called Clueless" and is a former Fox News contributor.
While a rep for Dash did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, her manager told TMZ that she acted in self-defense. Dash was allegedly the one who called 911 after Marty attempted to choke her. Marty and Dash married last spring.
'I did a film called Clueless': @PascoSheriff releases body cam video of actress Stacey Dash's arrest in New Port Richey | Watch full video: https://t.co/E6qFBEABOy pic.twitter.com/MuX86p2DLj— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 30, 2019
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
