"When I started out many, many years ago, I was in radio and I liked it a lot. When I first came to television, it was frustrating because in television you, when you're telling a story, everything has to be taught through pictures, through the video. With radio or a podcast, you don't have to do that, but what you do have to do is just encourage people through the way it's written to use their imagination. It’s freeing in a way. You can tell all the little curlicues of the story that otherwise you wouldn't be able to because you couldn't cover it with a picture."