While the real-life friends appeared to smooth over the incident with this collab, the music video Diplo gets no such closure. After the DJ's repeated attempts to contact the brothers, Joe finally decides to get them all on FaceTime and call Diplo back — only for Diplo's phone to die as soon as he answers. Honestly, this may have been the plan all along. With his phone dead, Diplo can't livestream anymore sentimental, private moments.