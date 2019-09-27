Since Diplo single-handedly ruined the surprise of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding, the least he could do was give The Jonas Brothers a song out of it. That's what the music video for "Lonely," his first collab with the boy band and third song from his new country project under real name Thomas Wesley, is all about. Well, the song itself is a somewhat generic lament about loneliness and the complications of relationships, but the music video specifically details the (surely fictionalized, at the very least dramatized) aftermath of Diplo's spilling-of-the-beans, and his attempts to get back in contact with the brothers he betrayed.
Advertisement
The video, which premiered after Diplo appeared to "hack" the band's official account, begins with headlines about Diplo ruining Joe's wedding, something Joe himself said on Capital FM's Capital Breakfast radio back in May.
"Yeah, he did ruin it," he joked, adding, "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live streamed with dog-face filters."
While the IRL feud wasn't actually real, the "Lonely" music video is set in a world in which Joe is so mad, even his brothers won't answer Diplo's incessant texts and calls trying to get back in touch with his pals.
Turner, who doesn't appear in the video, did appear to be a bit more frustrated with how the wedding was broadcast.
"It's tricky when people live stream it," she said in an interview with NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit that month. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny...I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret."
While the real-life friends appeared to smooth over the incident with this collab, the music video Diplo gets no such closure. After the DJ's repeated attempts to contact the brothers, Joe finally decides to get them all on FaceTime and call Diplo back — only for Diplo's phone to die as soon as he answers. Honestly, this may have been the plan all along. With his phone dead, Diplo can't livestream anymore sentimental, private moments.
Watch the music video for "Lonely" below.
Advertisement