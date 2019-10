Since Diplo single-handedly ruined the surprise of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding , the least he could do was give The Jonas Brothers a song out of it. That's what the music video for "Lonely," his first collab with the boy band and third song from his new country project under real name Thomas Wesley, is all about. Well, the song itself is a somewhat generic lament about loneliness and the complications of relationships, but the music video specifically details the (surely fictionalized, at the very least dramatized) aftermath of Diplo's spilling-of-the-beans, and his attempts to get back in contact with the brothers he betrayed.