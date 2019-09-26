Investigations Into Mac Miller’s Death Have Led To Two More Arrests

Two more men have been arrested on drug charges as authorities continue the investigation into Mac Miller’s death.
Earlier this month, Cameron James Pettit was arrested for selling drugs to Miller, who reportedly texted Pettit asking for “percs” (Percocet). The drugs that Pettit allegedly supplied Miller may have been cut with fentanyl, an opioid significantly more potent than what Miller would have received had he taken name brand Percocet. Miller, 26, died in September of 2018 of mixed drug toxicity with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system.
Ryan Reavis, 36, of Arizona was arrested for possessing marijuana and prescription drugs, in addition to a weapons offense and fraud, the Associated Press reports. Though Reavis was not directly accused of causing Miller’s death, his arrest came as a result of the ongoing investigation into who supplied Miller with drugs.
Stephen “Stevie” Walter was arrested Monday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Per the outlet, Miller contacted Pettit for Percocets, and Pettit then connected with Walter for the drugs. Walter reportedly sent Reavis as a “runner” to deliver the drugs to Pettit, and Pettit then went to Miller with the supply. Pettit is scheduled to be arraigned on October 10, according to The Associated Press.
Following Pettit’s arrest earlier this month, Miller’s father Marc McCormick addressed the situation at a tribute for his son in Pittsburgh.
"Many of us who were young, including me, experimented with drugs,” McCormick told the crowd. “But it’s a different fucking world out there. And all it takes is a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl — all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is, ‘Don’t take the risk. It’s just not worth it.'”
