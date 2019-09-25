At the end of the episode, Piper cut open her neck and removed a marble sized circuit system. It may have been a tracking device, which could explain how Freddie and Caitlin found her so quickly. She tossed the tracker down the sink drain, which could make it harder in the future for whoever those mysterious people are to get Piper. At the same time, though, she's just living at Jo's house, which was already being stalked by a dark-windowed van earlier in the episode. If the organization knows Piper is there (and they likely do) they could strike again soon. But they may be biding their time after how the last kidnap attempt went. Clearly Piper's powers are strong, and this organization probably doesn't want to keep losing members to car crashes.