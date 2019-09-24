ABC has a new mystery thriller to dive into, complete with a promising cast of characters. Emergence follows a local police chief named Jo (Allison Tolman) who is suddenly in over her head when she finds a mysterious child (Alexa Swinton) at a plane crash site. The girl can't remember anything, so Jo takes her home and temporarily gives her the name Piper until she can figure out what's going on.
However, Jo soon realizes this is much more than a standard missing child case. Mysterious and seemingly dangerous people are after Piper, who seems to have otherworldly powers. Their quest to get Piper could threaten Jo's entire family.
ABC has listed Emergence as a "character-driven genre thriller." While the mystery of Piper is at the heart of the story, it's the people on the show who will really drive the plot forward. For a character-driven show to be successful, it all comes down to the cast. The actors have to be able to work together seamlessly to sell the storyline to audiences.
But if anyone can pull this one off, it's the cast of Emergence, which is filled with both television veterans and promising up-and-comers. Get to know them all here.