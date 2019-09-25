One person Jo should be looking is at Piper. Throughout the episode, the young girl exhibited strange powers. When she was sitting in the car, the rain drops hitting the windshield collected in her direction, almost as if she was moving them towards her. When Piper got close to Jo's TV, it also interrupted the broadcast as if an electromagnetic source was overpowering the station. But it was when she was scared at the cabin and being chased by kidnappers that her powers came out the most. Metal objects began flying around the room as if drawn to invisible magnets and she was even able to move the heavy washer and dryer seemingly with just her mind. If her powers come out more when she's scared, that's a key factor to keep in mind.