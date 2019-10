Beyond the statistics and Satan worship, Ramirez’s bloody run marked a truly terrifying time for residents of L.A. County. His M.O. was driving through suburban neighborhoods looking for open windows to climb through. Once he was in, he'd attack his victims viciously and brutally, with methods ranging from stabbing to slashing to bludgeoning and beyond, according to the LA Times. He was eventually caught after a 13-year-old boy evaded the killer , woke his father, caught Ramirez's car and license plate details, and alerted the police. Detectives later pieced the rash of killings in L.A. County together, and after a trial, Ramirez was sentenced to death for his crimes (he later died in prison, before the state could carry out his execution).