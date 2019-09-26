Cobie Smulders is back on TV, and her new character is a badass that her How I Met Your Mother character Robin Scherbatsky would be proud of. Actually, the whole Stumptown cast is pretty impressive both character wise and actor wise. The ABC show is a action drama with a hint of comedy that's based on a series of graphic novels of the same name.
Stumptown is one of the nicknames for the city of Portland, Oregon where the show takes place. The Oregonian reported that the city grew so fast in the 1800s that people didn't have enough time or energy to cut trees for homes and remove the leftover stumps — hence, Stumptown.
Portland is the backdrop for the series, but at its forefront are its band of complex characters. Smulders plays a woman who lives by her own set of rules that are definitely not always in line with the rest of society's. It works for her, though, and viewers will no doubt find her just as charming as they did Robin on HIMYM. There's also another beloved longtime actor on the show, Jake Johnson from New Girl. For the lowdown on Smulders' and Johnson's characters, as well as all the others, read on.