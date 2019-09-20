House Hunters Host Suzanne Whang Has Died

House Hunters host Suzanne Whang had died of complications from breast cancer, reports CBS Los Angeles. She was 56.
Whang’s partner Jeff Vezain was reportedly by Whang’s side when she died, according to a message on Whang's website announcing her passing.
“For 13 years [Suzanne] confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits. I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, ‘Don't cry.’ So...cry if you will.” Vezaine wrote, adding: “She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate.”
Advertisement
A rep for Whang shared this statement with Refinery29:
"We are at a loss, Suzanne was such an incredibly talented lady, amazing actress, genius comedienne and advocate for so many causes, she was also a dear friend. We had a wonderful friendship of almost 25 years. The void will never be filled. She was so courageous and her strength of character will always be an inspiration. She passed peacefully at home having been true to herself and the journey she chose."
Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2006. In a 2016 post on Twitter, Whang wrote that she was given six months to live at the time of her initial diagnosis, adding:
“I approached my recovery with love, passion, humor, intelligence, optimism, and action. I had to throw my pride and ego out the window, and I asked for and received help. It took a village. I did tons of research. I had to drastically change my lifestyle and the way I think. I had to learn some tough life lessons. And I found out who I really am. I reversed the disease, and I'm now completely cancer-free. I'm healthier and happier than I ever was before I got cancer.”
Whang hosted popular HGTV real estate shopping reality series House Hunters from 1999 to 2007. In addition to her time as a host, she acted in a number of Hollywood productions. Whang had a recurring role on drama Las Vegas from 2005 to 2008 and General Hospital in 2011. The TV host also had guest roles in series like Criminal Minds, Dexter, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and The Mick. In 2006, in the wake of her HGTV show’s success, Whang published the book Suzanne Whang’s Guide To Happy Home Buying.
Advertisement
Whang also wrote and produced a number of short films, according to her IMDb page. In a 2017 interview with The Huffington Post about her role in comedy A Weekend With the Family, she discussed the importance of making your own content.
“I believe in self-empowerment by creating your own content. If there is content that you are passionate about wanting to see, if there are characters you would love to have brought to life, then take charge and do it yourself,” Whang told the outlet. “I would love it if more minorities, regardless of gender, age, or sexual orientation, became actors, film producers, screenwriters, directors and studio executives. Complaining about the current situation is a colossal waste of energy. As Gandhi so famously said, ‘Be the change that you want to see in the world.’”
This post has been updated.
Advertisement