Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Talks About Cardi B’s Gang Affiliation In Court

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is on trial along with other associates for his affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. Charges brought against Hernandez in November include racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearms. His ex-manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, was sentenced to 15 years in prison earlier this month. Now, Hernandez is hoping for a more lenient sentence by testifying against his cohorts. Page Six reports he could get a mandatory 47 years behind bars, but could also walk free due to his cooperation in the racketeering trial.
Under cross-examination, Hernandez claimed that Cardi was Bloods affiliated, reported Page Six. He said that he did not use the artist’s career as a blueprint for his career.
“I knew who [Cardi B] was,” Hernandez reportedly said on the stand. “I didn’t pay attention.”
A rep for Cardi told Refinery29 the news that Cardi is a member of the Bloods is "not true."
Cardi has spoken publicly about her history with the gang. Her hit song “Bodak Yellow” talks about “red-bottomed” “bloody” shoes, which is seemingly a reference to Christian Louboutins and the Bloods.
“When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of...Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they'd say, 'Yo, you really get it poppin'. You should come home. You should turn Blood.' And I did. Yes, I did,” Cardi revealed to GQ in a 2018 profile.
Cardi revealed she had mixed feelings about her affiliation.
"You could talk to somebody that is considered Big Homie and they will tell you: 'Don't join a gang.' The person that I'm under, she would tell you, 'Don't join a gang.' It's not about violence. It's just like — it doesn't make your money,” she told the outlet. “It doesn't make your money. I rep it because I been repping it for such a long time."
This post has been updated.
