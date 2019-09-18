Everything Leaving Netflix in October

The arrival of October always promises excitement — the beginning of fall, holiday season, and a bit less sweating. It also means exciting new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix, providing the perfect fodder for cozy nights in.
Unfortunately, getting new titles also means that we have to say goodbye to others. Leaving Netflix this October are some heartfelt favorites, like
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel, Julie and Julia, and
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Also leaving are some critically acclaimed titles such as Frances Ha, Bonnie and Clyde, and The Imitation Game. You'll also have to find another stoner movie to fill your Sunday afternoons, because Pineapple Express is among the titles getting the axe.
Luckily, more great TV and movie options are on their way in, but just so you don't miss out before they're gone, read on to see what other titles are on their way out.