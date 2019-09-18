Nick Carter Is Seeking A Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron Carter

Brothers Nick and Aaron Carter's Twitter feud has escalated. Following a number of angry tweets from the youngest of the Carter brothers, the Backstreet Boy member posted a statement on the platform announcing that he and sister Angel decided to seek a restraining order against their brother due to his "increasingly alarming behavior" and alleged threats to kill Nick's pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt.
"We were left with no choice but to take away every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," Nick's statement concludes. "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."
He accompanied the photo with hashtags advocating for gun control.
Prior to this statement, Aaron also spoke about the restraining order, tweeting that he and his brother are "done for life" and that he hasn't seen him in four years. Last week, Aaron also opened up about being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.
However, after the statement, things escalated. First, Aaron said he was "astounded at the accusations" and that he does not "wish harm to anyone, especially my family."
He later added, "All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $"
Aaron says the police have been to his house multiple times in the past two weeks, with a rep telling Page Six, “Aaron is following the law and continues to be fully cooperative with any and all inquiries made by law enforcement. There have been multiple wellness checks made and none have ever resulted in any action.”
However, Aaron began detailing what he says are accusations of sexual assault against Nick from multiple women. Reps for Nick did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
