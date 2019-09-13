Madonna Is Releasing A Too Faced Makeup Collection — But Act Fast

Nobody does pop-star glam quite like Madonna. For the nearly four decades she's been in the spotlight, she's consistently reinvented her look. But more often than not, she's favored red lipstick, dramatic black eyeliner, and thick, luscious lashes. Now, thanks to her latest makeup collaboration with Too Faced cosmetics, she's bringing that same signature style to the fans who adore her.
Too Faced founder, Jerrod Blandino, revealed on Instagram that he and Madonna partnered to create two makeup kits based on the upcoming looks she'll be wearing on her Madame X tour. You can snag the new sets for $75 each. Both include a mix of Too Faced exclusives as well as brand bestsellers.
The first kit, called "I Rise," is Madonna's take on a bronzy glam makeup look. It features a blush and eyeshadow palette with golden and mauve powders as well as Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Sell Out, a peachy coral pink that looks amazing on a wide range of complexions. Of course, the cult-favorite Better Than Sex Mascara completes the set.
Medellin, the second kit, is vampier. It comes with an exclusive eye and face palette, Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Lady Balls (to copy Madonna’s trademark crimson pout), Better Than Sex eyeliner, and the new Damn Girl! Mascara. It's everything you need for a hot night out — or front row seats to her sold-out Brooklyn show.
Makeup hoarding fans of the Material Girl will have to act fast though. The kits are available for a limited time only at the Madame X pop-up shop at 430 West 15th street in New York City. So, if you're in the area, don't walk — run.
