A Sweetgreen order of organic wild rice and shredded kale topped with avocado, goat cheese, roasted chicken and balsamic vinaigrette; and yes, Kendall Jenner also gets the bread on the side because she knows what’s good. This is just one of the 153 Postmates orders the supermodel has placed since she started using the app in 2015, according to The Receipt.
One of the earliest orders described is from 2016 and includes a bottle of Smartwater and some disposable shot glasses for an evening that, according to Jenner’s Snapchat, involved Tyler The Creator. But her most extravagant and consistent orders are from Matsuhisa, part of the Nobu family of Japanese-Peruvian restaurants, where her niece Stormi got her start as a sushi connoisseuse. She’s ordered a total of $1,219 worth of food from Matsuhisa, with her biggest single order totaling a whopping $588.77.
Of course, there is also a huge concentration of Philadelphia-based orders, likely from visits to her alleged boyfriend, basketball player to Ben Simmons. She’s ordered everything from Sweetgreen to Chestnut Street Philly Bagels to Melatonin pills from CVS, and even a Chipotle burrito. She also ordered a Cremo beard brush and pomade, but that was likely for the spectacularly groomed Simmons.
While some of her purchases are relatable (hello, Sweetgreen and Chipotle), some, like that $588 sushi order, are definitely not. But her receipt mainly tells the story of someone with such a flooded work agenda that she has to order Hawaiian Tropic tanning oil for delivery while on vacation in Palm Springs. (Perhaps for a day of sunbathing at Kris Jenner’s new house to help Kourtney ease back into singledom?) She also orders things like American cheese singles and shredded Mexican cheese from Whole Foods at 11:00 a.m., which again, relatable.
In total, Kendall has spent over $10,000 on Postmates. Over the course of four years, that comes at about $48 a week, which, while more than we can afford, really isn’t that outrageous for a celeb of her stature. Thanks for the Sweetgreen inspo, Kendall!
