Kylie Jenner Says Her Daughter Stormi Is A Regular At Nobu

With Kylie Jenner as her mother, we’re not surprised to learn that little Stormi Webster is a regular at Nobu, the pricey sushi joint with outposts in L.A., New York, and other cities around the world. But what you might be surprised to learn is that the 15-month old actually has a taste for the food.
“I don’t feed her anything raw,” Kylie Jenner clarified on former frenemy Heather Sanders’ vlog. But the celebrity infant seems to have developed quite a taste for Nobu’s edamame and soy sauce rice. According to Jenner, when edamame is served at Nobu, there is no stopping Stormi from emptying the bowl herself. Same goes for the soy sauce rice. “She’ll eat a whole bowl,” Jenner explained.
Advertisement
The logistics of how a 15-month old can peel open edamame is beyond me, but I’m even more impressed by the fact that Stormi is a regular at a world-class Japanese restaurant.
Heather Sanders, meanwhile, was “today years old” when she had her first taste of sushi. And it seems like one has to graduate to Nobu, because Jenner took Sanders to have her first taste at Katsuya. As she taught Sanders how to eat corn tempura in butter sauce, Kylie also told the story of how she first got into sushi. While the billionaire was in middle school, she’d join her best friend Zoe and her family for the occasional Monday night sushi dinner.
“I feel like sushi, if you don’t grow up on it’s kind of an acquired thing, she explained, “So I just got into it.”
Advertisement