Tonight is the third Democratic primary debate, and this time only ten candidates made the DNC's cut. On stage will be former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, and Andrew Yang. To have qualified, candidates needed to have received contributions from at least 130,000 individuals and support from at least 2% of voters in at least four DNC-approved polls. Ahead, here's how to watch.
What time is the Democratic debate tonight?
The third Democratic presidential primary debate will begin at 8 p.m. ET and conclude at 11 p.m. It is being held at Texas Southern University in Houston, TX.
Can I watch the Democratic debate on TV? What channel?
Yes, the debate will be aired on ABC News and Univision with Spanish translation. For those in Houston, the debate will also be broadcast locally on KTRK-TV.
Can I stream the Democratic Debate online if I don’t have cable?
You can stream the debate on ABC News Live (no log-in required), or you can access ABC on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and AT&T TV Now.
What happens after this debate?
Up next is the fourth debate on October 15 and 16 in Ohio, followed by eight debates through next April.
