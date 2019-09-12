How Rachel Lindsay’s Own Experience Helped Her Be The Perfect Co-Host Of MTV’s Ghosted

I eventually took him back, because when it happened we were technically on a break, though I should have broken up with him because he had kept this all from me. But then I kept dating him, and one day I called him up and found out that he had changed his number on me and completely disappeared from my life. So should I have seen the red flags? Absolutely. But it was still devastating. And this was a time when social media wasn't prevalent, so I really had no way of trying to find him on some other platform. He was just gone. So what I did — and what we see in a lot of these cases on the show — is that I blamed myself. I thought that it must've been something that I had done wrong, or wanted to know if he was OK or apologize. "