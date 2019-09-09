Everything You Need To Know About Target’s New Rewards Program

Everyone loves a rewards program. Not only do they make us feel slightly better about going on an occasional shopping spree, but those little perks and treats let us know that, in this place, we're fam. Well, brace yourselves, bargain hunters, because Target just announced a new rewards initiative called Target Circle. Think of it as a booster shot for your Target Red Card. It’s a true and classic rewards program, not unlike the ones you’re probably already enrolled in elsewhere. Basically, it lets you earn one percent on every trip to Target to redeem on future visits, and also unlocks personalized perks, early access to deals, and a birthday surprise à la Starbucks and Sephora.
But unlike those two loyalty programs, Target Circle also asks you, the shopper, to help Target choose what local charities to help. If we’ve learned anything from the Chick-fil-A debacle, it’s that people care about what brands and companies are doing with their money. So Target is giving us a way to help make those decisions by letting us vote for which local organizations to give to.
Curious about this membership? If you have a Target.com, Cartwheel, or a Target RedCard account, you’re already enrolled in Target Circle. Just wait for the official October launch to start earning 1 percent on your purchases. If you're new, you can sign up at a store with your phone number, creating a Target.com or applying for a RedCard. Cartwheel users: your Cartwheel savings tool is now folded into Target Circle’s offers. Target RedCard holders: You’re still getting your 5% savings on all your purchases.
According to Rick Gomez, Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer, this is a rewards program that was made with the input of shoppers. “We worked directly with guests to develop Target Circle, and the program included the benefits and perks they told us were most important to them,” he said in a statement. “From earning on every trip to having an opportunity to help Target make a positive impact in their local communities.”
The program’s official launch is October 6th, so you'll have to wait until then to start claiming rewards and earning your one percent. In the meantime, start making plans for your new life as a Target Circle rewards earner — perhaps by assembling a wishlist of must-have skincare, home decor, and fashion buys. After all, we suddenly have great justification for treating ourselves at Tar-jay.
