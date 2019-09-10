It’s that time of the year, y’all — a new iPhone is upon us! Whether you’re stoked to wait in line for hours to get your hands on the newest digs or you’re just excited because this means the iPhone Xs might get cheaper, you can catch all the Apple updates live today at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EST. Make sure to tune in live to catch everything Apple, from their new credit card to a rumored iPad update.
When is the Apple 2019 iPhone event?
The Apple 2019 iPhone event will take place today, September 10, at the Steve Jobs Auditorium in Cupertino, CA, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EST. As in the past, the event will feature a keynote from CEO Tim Cook and be livestreamed, so you don’t have to be an Apple employee or press to get in on the action.
How can you watch the event livestream?
There are a few places you can watch the livestream of the event. As in the past, you can always stream it directly from Apple.com — they’ll even add the event to your calendar for you if you’re a calendar gal like me (and if you’re not, please tell me how the heck your remember all your appointments??). If you won’t have access to a computer or you’re a big fan of YouTube’s streaming platform, you’ll also be able to stream the Apple event on YouTube for the first time ever — on both your desktop and mobile devices (Apple and Android inclusive!).
What can you expect from Tim Cook’s keynote speech?
There are quite a few rumors going around about what exactly we can expect at tomorrow’s event. We’re almost certain that a new iPhone will be announced, as this is typical for their annual September event, but according to MacRumors we may also see the announcement of a new Apple Watch, a bigger iPad, an updated MacBook, and the greatest thing that’s ever happened to the forgetful among us (@me), Apple Tag. While all the other announcements will simply be updated versions of previously existing hardware, Apple Tag is a whole new ballgame, offering Bluetooth tracking for all your important items — from your keys to your wallet.
Whether you’re an Apple fan or not, it’s definitely worth tuning into the livestream tomorrow to see where the future of technology is heading (and maybe figure out what to get your Gen Z brother for Christmas if you don’t feel like tracking down the latest Yeezys).
Want the highlights without the stream? We've got you covered. Follow our live updates here.
