Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Killed In Car Crash While On Tour

“A singer and songwriter who could hit you in the heart with her words and delivery. She and I loved a lot of the same artists and had always talked about writing together, but we never did. We ran into each other recently in West at the gas station. Of course she took a Snapchat. She was going to sign a copy of her new record for Mahala as Kylie is one of her favorite artists. She’s going to be devastated. We are all devastated to learn she is gone. You were a beautiful light. We will never forget and we will sing your songs forever.”

