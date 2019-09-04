Another day, another Bachelor Nation member who went to Stagecoach. Bri Barnes from Colton's season of The Bachelor attended the infamous music festival this past April, so if she ever shows up on Paradise, maybe she'll also have some Stagecoach related drama to attend to on the beach. Or maybe she just went for the music and the Insta pics.
The latter would make sense, because Bri is a model, frequently posing for brands on her IG account. She actually went to Stagecoach for PacSun, and she's modeled for Show Me Your Mumu, Windsor Store, and more, per her recent IG pics.
But if you don't remember Bri as the model from Colton's season, you might remember her as the contestant who faked an Australian accent to stand out. The Bachelor released the clip of Bri's limo exit to hype up the premiere of the show, and it seemed to work. Tons of fans and media outlets were talking about how Bri would do anything to stand out, including leading Colton to believe she was from another country.
It was hard not to want to tune in just to see how on earth Bri was gonna dig herself out of that hole as the show progressed. Unfortunately, fans didn't get to see the moment Colton realized she wasn't from Down Under. ABC later released the moment as a deleted scene. "I don't know if you noticed, I'm not actually Australian," she later told Colton on premiere night. "I like to show a lighthearted side of me, so Australian Bri comes in and out," she said.
Colton was pretty understanding of her decision to stand out and lightly deceive him, and Bri actually ended up staying through week three on the show. She even went on the group date where the contestants had to tell stories of a "first" in their lives. (Bri talked about the first time she “[felt] comfortable in [her] own skin.") After Colton sent her home, Bri went back to California and her model lifestyle. She's currently represented by Newmark modeling agency, and her site bio says she started modeling when she was just 14 years old. Over the course of her career, she's modeled abroad in Istanbul and Milan and repped brands like Nordstrom, Sam Edelman, and Hollister, per her model bio page.
Per her Instagram, she represented PacSun at Stagecoach, where she doesn't appear to have met up with any other Bachelor Nation stars based on her own Instagram posts or ones she's tagged in, but you never know. She could have met Blake. Everyone else seems to have. But if she were to stop by Bachelor in Paradise this season, she may have her eye on someone else.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bri said she liked both Wells Adams and Ben Higgins, but since they are currently taken, she also had her eyes on Dean Unglert. "Is he single?" she asked the ET reporter. Well, not if you believe reports that Dean and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are still hanging out. Bri's gotta get her eye on a Bachelor Nation star who isn't taken. Perhaps she'll meet someone at next year's Stagecoach. After all the promotion the festival got this season, it's gonna be the place to be in 2020.
