Everything's bigger in Texas — including Bravo's Real Housewives of Dallas cast, who add a new Housewife in season 4. Kary Brittingham is bringing some fire to the ladies of Dallas and already established her feistiness in the season 4 preview, where she is introduced while saying she doesn't want to have "multiple orgasms" and then asking who invented marriage, anyway?
And it looks like Brittingham will get involved in the drama as well — we see her complaining to Kameron Westcott and Brandi Redmond while the ladies are on another beach trip (always a recipe for confrontation). "She likes to give shit, but she cannot fucking take it," Brittingham says about... well, our best guesses would be LeeAnne Locken. "I'm sick of people like that."
Brittingham is a mother of four and originally hails from Guadalajara, Mexico — making her the first Mexican woman on the Dallas edition of this Bravo franchise. She owns her own jewelry line, Kamo by Kary Brittingham. She celebrated her 10-year anniversary with her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, in April. According to his LinkedIn profile, Eduardo is the founder and CEO of Tu Familia Inc., "a social media engagement app platform which connects and empowers Latino communities globally, allowing users to share valuable information and services and allowing businesses to connect and stay top of mind with their Latino customers."
Bravo says Brittingham was introduced to the cast by D'Andra Simmons, and that she and Locken will not be getting along. So, she's just like nearly everyone else!
This new cast member is apparently replacing Cary Deuber, who the Dallas Morning News says will appear more as a "friend" in season 4. And, honestly, that makes sense. Deuber did everything she could to steer clear of the drama in season 3, making herself the odd person out as the Housewives choose sides. With Simmons and Locken apparently still feuding this season, this gives Simmons a new ally to put on her side of that fight. And, based on her Instagrams, Brittingham has found cozy friendships with Stephanie Hollman, Redmond, and Westcott. Even Deuber has commented her love on a few of the new Housewife's Instas, so there's no bad blood there. The only Housewife she doesn't have many pics with? Locken. Guess those two will be lockin' horns... sorry, I had to.
In a tour of her home with the Dallas Morning News, Brittingham revealed that she and her husband collect contemporary art, that they're a dog and bird (another first) family, and that they are living that open concept life.
In an Instagram announcing she was joining the cast, posted on July 17, Brittingham revealed she wasn't sure about doing the show — and thanking the people who supported her as the season taped.
"I was very conflicted at first if I wanted to do this, but anyone who knows me knows that I like to live life to the fullest!" she wrote. "I love an adventure and this has been definitely that!..This will be the biggest roller coaster ride, so excited to share this with all of you. Thank you to everyone that have been supportive as I really needed it these past few months!"
The Real Housewives of Dallas returns to Bravo on September 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Saddle up.
