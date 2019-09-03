View this post on Instagram

As most of you have heard I’m the new RHOD cast member! I was very conflicted at first if I wanted to do this but anyone who knows me knows that I like to live life to the fullest! I love an adventure and this has been definitely that! I have met amazing new people and I’m making life long friends along the way. I’m learning everyday and growing as a person. This will be the biggest roller coaster ride, so excited to share this with all of you. Thank you to everyone that have been supportive as I really needed it these past few months ? !