Mandy Shares Tribute To Ex DJ AM 10 Years After His Tragic Death

A decade after the death of DJ AM — aka Adam Goldstein — in August of 2009, his former girlfriend Mandy Moore has penned an Instagram post honoring the late artist.
"It’s been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting," wrote Moore on the social media platform. "I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard."
Comments on Moore's Instagram include a supportive emoji message from Wilmer Valderrama, another ex of Moore's. Fans also shared supportive messages about their own battles with grief.
Moore and Goldstein reportedly dated in 2007 and split up that same year, before allegedly getting back together following a deadly plane crash in 2008, of which Goldstein and Blink-182's Travis Barker were the only survivors.
"I always said I have 1,000 acquaintances and very few friends. I thought people aren’t there if you need them. Now I realize I have 1,000 friends who’ve been there for me," Goldstein said in an interview with Access of the support he received following the accident. "I am blessed.”
Moore and Goldstein seemingly remained friends until Goldstein's death of an accidental drug overdose in 2009.
Moore also posted a tribute to Goldstein last year, on the anniversary of his death.
"9 years," Moore wrote. "I miss you every day, Adam."
In 2016, documentary The Life and Time$ of DJ AM, about Goldstein's life and struggles with addiction was released. It highlighted Goldstein's battle with substance abuse and mental health issues, including time he spent in an allegedly abusive rehabilitation center. At the time of Goldstein's death, the DJ was working on Gone Too Far, a reality series about drug addiction. It debuted on October 12 of 2009, less than two months after Goldstein's death.
