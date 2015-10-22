Blink 182's Travis Barker Offered Friends Money To Kill Him

It's been seven years since Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker survived a plane crash that left four people dead. Barker was left with 65% of his body severely burned in the September 2008 crash, in which DJ Adam Goldstein, who later died of a drug overdose, was the only other survivor.
Barker is now opening up about his struggle to recover from his injuries in a new memoir, Can I Say. He shared some of his demons in a new interview with Good Morning America, revealing that the crash left him with a death wish that found him offering money to friends to end his life.
"I mean, [medical officials] had to take my phone out of my room because I was making these phone calls,” the 39-year-old admitted. “I would call friends of mine and go, ‘You know, I’ll deposit $1 million into whoever’s bank account. Like, I’m done.’”
Barker underwent 27 surgeries following the accident, and has not flown since. That said, he is open to confronting his fear should his two children become the impetus.
"I tell my children, ‘When you're ready to fly, I'm ready to fly,’” Barker said. “So if my son came to me and said, ‘Dad, let's fly to Hawaii,’ or, ‘Dad, let's go to Australia,’ I'm in Australia.
“I don't want it to be a handicap for them, and I dread it,” he added. “You know, I lose sleep over it, but if and when they say they want to do it, I'm going to do it.”
Can I Say is out now.
