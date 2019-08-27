Did You Catch This Ultimate Throwback In Missy Elliot's VMAs Performance?

Everyone knew Missy Elliot would bring out her old hits for her iconic 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance ahead of her acceptance of the Vanguard Award, but nobody could have predicted it would include 26-year-old Alyson Stoner. The actress, dancer, and singer appeared in a number of Elliot's early music videos as a kid, most iconically the video for "Work It." Now, 15 years later, she's popping up on stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey wearing a bright yellow track suit with her name printed on the back. Stoner performed the original iconic choreography, bringing to life all those GIFs you've been sharing since the original video dropped in 2002.
Stoner wasn't just known for dancing. She appeared in a number of shows from your childhood, like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and, most importantly to me, Mike's Super Short Show. She's done a number of callbacks to her Missy Elliot days, including her own dance tribute, and last year wrote an essay for Teen Vogue about her sexuality.
For the audience, this was a welcome throwback, and Twitter pretty much lost it.
ALYSON STONER IS DANCING FOR MISSY ELLIOT AGAIN 😭 these kids are too young to know how epic that shit was #MissyElliott #VMAs pic.twitter.com/C5OT3TcB8Y— Gabriella Castillo (@gcast25) August 27, 2019
FOREVER WORKING IT @AlysonStoner #VMAS pic.twitter.com/BOxYVJUbUg— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019
Missy really brought Alyson Stoner out!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 #VMAs #MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/i2VCAyYhPU— JayIntuitive (@JKIRKLANDD) August 27, 2019
Stoner herself shared some photos from night on Twitter, and quote-tweeted the VMAs call-out of her performance with a few Emojis.
When she's not making surprise appearances on stage, Stoner has her own music career, releasing single "Stripped Bare" earlier this year. Listen below:
