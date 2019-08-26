Story from MTV Video Music Awards

A Guy Got Arrested During The MTV VMAs & Twitter's Losing It

You kind of had to be there. Literally. Because if you were watching the VMAs red carpet broadcast on MTV, you would've missed the action entirely.
While artists gave pre-show interviews and performed on camera, drama unfolded off-camera: A clean water protester was reportedly arrested after coming down from a traffic light pole.
The 2019 VMAs are taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, a city currently embroiled in a water crisis. After finding dangerously high levels of lead in city water, residents of 15,000 affected homes have been told to use bottled water for drinking and cooking. Capitalizing on the high visibility of the VMAs, protesters surrounded the event.
The NowThis Livestream caught the entire ordeal on camera. Many Twitter users had commentary.
The protest strategically coincided with the award show red carpet. Police on horseback tried, and failed, to stop protesters from getting through.
The situation in Newark is being compared to the Flint water crisis, where residents were affected by lead contamination. Both crises predominantly affect low income communities.
