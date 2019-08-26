For a dark comedy about scammers and multi-level marketing schemes, Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida is a surprisingly empowering show.
Krystal Stubbs (Kirsten Dunst) is barely scraping by on her hourly wages at a waterpark in Orlando, FL — think Disney World's sad third cousin. Her husband, Travis (Alexander Skarsgard), is distracted by FAM, a get-rich-quick scheme that is actually helping them not get rich quickly.
After a shocking twist in the first episode, life changes dramatically for Krystal and her infant daughter, Destiny. It turns out that FAM, the source of her financial ruin, might be the only way out of a dark financial hole. OBAGICF is fully Dunst's show and serves as a reminder that she is one of the best actors around. Dunst shines while a cast of other incredible actors soak up her rays. Here's who else stars in this riveting new show.