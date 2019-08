Reese Witherspoon Is Producing A Netflix Show From Our Favorite Organization Gurus

If this sounds like you, you’ll be excited to hear that Netflix has announced it’s started production on a new series to add to your ever-growing rotation of satisfying content. The new unscripted show will follow Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit as they transform the most shamefully disorganized corners of the country. No one is spared – the Home Edit will save both your average family as well as your favorite celebrities from their own selves (and their own shelves).