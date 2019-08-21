Reese Witherspoon Is Producing A Netflix Show From Our Favorite Organization Gurus

Do you follow desk organization Instagram accounts? We see you. Do you always take an extra lap through Target’s organizing aisle? So do we. And what about those organization YouTube videos? We’ve all considered shelling out a couple hundred dollars to put everything we own in containers.
If this sounds like you, you’ll be excited to hear that Netflix has announced it’s started production on a new series to add to your ever-growing rotation of satisfying content. The new unscripted show will follow Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit as they transform the most shamefully disorganized corners of the country. No one is spared – the Home Edit will save both your average family as well as your favorite celebrities from their own selves (and their own shelves).
Advertisement
The Home Edit rose to fame for stylishly organizing everything from closets to food pantries by harnessing the powers of presentation and color-coordination. Their hands have sorted through countless a celebrity shampoo bottle trove, including those owned by Lauren Conrad, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mindy Kaling. If you want a quick primer of just how good they are, just take a look at Eva Chen’s newly organized bathroom. Basically, the Home Edit is Marie Kondo’s stiffest competition.
What makes this show that much better is that Reese Witherspoon is among the series producers. Her media brand, Hello Sunshine, is dedicated to promoting female storytellers and has had a hand in the creation of ground-breaking shows like Big Little Lies as well as a new all-female podcast network. The new Netflix show looks like a spinoff of the Hello Sunshine original YouTube series, Masters of the Mess, in which The Home Edit dives into the messy Hollywood homes of the likes of Olivia Culpo.
The best twist of all? If Witherspoon herself became the subject of one of the episodes. Netflix hasn't released an air date yet for the project, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the Home Edit’s last visit to the Witherspoon residence withstood the test of time.
Advertisement