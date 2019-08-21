All The Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in September

If you're heading back to school — whether it's middle, high, college, or beyond — it's probably for the best that these A+ titles are leaving Netflix come September. I mean, I would absolutely skip studying for a Chem final if it meant rewatching Magic Mike, Meet Joe Black, or The Hangover. Who could resist?
What I'm saying is, we owe Netflix a 'thank you' for getting rid of bingeable shows like Portlandia and Parenthood and Californication because they're really just looking out for all of us. Right? But if you're really feeling down from news that a few Disney classic are slipping out of your queues, then remember this: September will also bring us new Elite, and Ryan Murphy's The Politician, among other incredible new programs.
Ahead, all the titles leaving the streaming service next month. I may miss you the most, Stuart Little.