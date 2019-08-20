Ready Or Not Is The Most Fun (& Bloody) Movie Of The Summer

But Ready or Not falters when it tries to delve deeper. For a movie that relies on banter as much as it does thrills, some of the dialogue (“Rich people really are different”) is unforgivably lazy, and the social commentary about the toxic nature of inherited wealth is more than a little ham-fisted. Real opportunities for introspection are casually brushed off, like the fact that the maids — perhaps the only people of color in the film — keep getting skewered, while the family literally get away with murder. Still, the ending, which I won’t spoil here, is a delightfully campy surprise, and there’s more than enough of those moments throughout to ensure a screaming good time.