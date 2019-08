Ready Or Not Is The Most Fun (& Bloody) Movie Of The Summer

What makes this movie so entertaining is that everything exists on the border of banal reality: When they’re not hunting down their new daughter-in-law, Tony and Becky Le Domas (Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell, who rocks the most stunning high ponytail) are worrying about how to get Alex to come visit more often. Fitch (Kristian Bruun), married to Alex’s sister Emilie (Melanie Scrofano), spends half the night watching YouTube tutorials on how to handle the insanely old crossbow he was handed as a weapon. Older brother Daniel (well-played by Adam Brody, channeling a broodier, messy Seth Cohen ) sneaks off for tumblers of Scotch in between petty fights with his wife, Charity (Elyse Levesque). Before anything even happens, there is an unending squabble about the rules of engagement, ie. can they use security cameras, or only weapons available when old great-grandfather Le Domas launched the whole thing?