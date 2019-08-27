"I knew from the beginning, because Brian, our showrunner, made it clear that if we wanted to know anything, we could. He had an outline of the whole season, so you could learn what just your own character did, or the whole thing," she explains. "Justin didn’t want to know anything, because it would make sense for his character not to know, especially who killed him. Brian said it would be best if me and Miles knew, because it would help when we were talking about it, to know why we were being so secretive."