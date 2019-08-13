Chambers Creator Leah Rachel On The Book She Wrote Out Of Frustration

“I got really obsessed with making things, and started directing things, too. The book was a cool experience because my writing came from Hollywood, and the higher up you go, the more voices there are. That can be really great, but also stifling, when you’re trying to do something different. I think it was because I had the Instagram, the editor and my agent saw what the book was, and pushed me to do it without nitpicking creatively. I wrote the book so fast, right before Chambers production started, and it just came out of me in two to three months. The photographs I did over a year and a half, and I had two awesome women helping me with the design: Annette Lamothe Ramos, the former creative director at Vice magazine, and my cousin Sarah Zelman, who just graduated from [art school] in Chicago. They were both amazing.”