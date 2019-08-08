EM: "With Claire, violence is power. Whoever is hitting the hardest has the strength, so her way of taking back power is to learn how to be more violent than anyone else. I was very interested in that kind of person. How can you how can you murder and cut up body parts and not feel anything? Not even just not be squeamish? How can you not feel anything and be so clinical about it? But that's where she finds her her worth. She finds something that she can do that she's really, really good at that nobody else can do. And she feels valuable and that's essentially all that she wants. I do think there are parallels with June, just extremely different paths. Different time periods, different backdrops, but there are parallels. If you're going to actually win a war and you actually fight back, you have to be more ruthless than your opponent. You have to be crueler and you have to be willing to do anything."