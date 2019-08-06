In true Bath & Body Works fashion, the candle emporium has just dropped the biggest sale we've seen in quite some time — $5.95 single-wick candles — for one day only. Luckily, if you're a B&BW lover and this is the first you're hearing about today's sale, there's still time to get in on the deals.
All you have to do is head to the online retail site, Bath & Body Works.com, where you'll find a huge pumpkin-colored banner promoting what the brand is calling its Cozy Candle sale. There are more than 40 scent options, including but not limited to the entire fall 2019 collection (like Peppered Suede and Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla). They're all on sale for just $5.95 when you use the code 'Cozy Candle' at checkout.
It's a pretty massive sale considering that most of these candles have just hit shelves, and typically retail for $14.50. Speaking in percentages, this sale has dropped the price of each individual candle by more than 50%.
Whatever your favorite smell — the gourmand Blueberry Maple Pancakes or the woodsy Leaves — we'd recommend grabbing a few glass jars during the sale. The only stipulation is that this promo limits you to 15 candles per order. But really, that should be more than sufficient to top every coffee table in your house with a cozy fall scent from September through December.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
