When Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi last year, her sisters and various friends sent her bundles of flowers sculpted into all sorts of shapes , which was exactly what we expected for the youngest member of a family known for their love of over-the-top flower arrangements . With the bar so high, Travis Scott's simple gift of 443 roses signifying the exact time of Stormi's birth was, somehow, a tad underwhelming. But it seems that over the last year and a half, Jenner's partner has learned that to be part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, you must maintain a killer flower game . Scott demonstrated just how far he's come in this arena by gifting Jenner over $50,000-worth of rose petals ahead of her 22nd birthday.