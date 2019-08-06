Need Plans For This Weekend? Here's What To Do In Dallas

Yes, it’s really, truly the height of a Texas summer outside, but before you decide this weekend’s activity is “stay in with Netflix and a fan,” there’s a lot going on that’s worth braving the outdoors — at least as long as it takes you to get from your car to the nearest air conditioned building. And trust us, the Dior exhibit or the latest stop of Refinery29’s 29Rooms is going to be way more exciting than seeing if you live in the delivery range of a breakfast taco spot. The decision isn’t whether or not to leave the house, it’s what you’ll do once you’ve left.
If you had to imagine the hate couture walk-in closet of your dreams, it would be hard to do better than the Dior exhibit, in its final weeks at the DMA. If you haven’t already caught glimpses of it on your friend’s Instagrams, it looks back at 70 years of the design house, and is displayed by theme. Rather than just a row of mannequins, however, viewers get taken in by a hall-spanning catwalk, floor-to-ceiling displays, and dresses paired with the very art that inspired it, like dreamy florals next to a Monet. The museum has extended hours through August due to high demand, but you’ll still want to reserve tickets online ahead of time.
Okay, this one is technically outside, but they’re very kindly hosting it at night to get some heat relief. The All-Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail festival may sound like a mouthful, but with your $50 admission ticket, you get unlimited samples of the over 250 different beers, wines, and cocktails at Globe Life Park. You also get to wander around on the field (or run the bases, if you’d rather.) Vendors are on hand if you need to nosh as you sip as well.
After kicking off in Chicago, 29Rooms is descending on Dallas for the first time ever starting this weekend. This year, the theme is “Expand Your Reality,” and will feature all-new rooms as well as the return of old favorite from 29Rooms past. To get an idea of what to expect this year, you can check out some of our favorite pics from the Chicago stop, but it’s something that needs to be seen (and hear, and felt, and maybe even smelled) to be believed. Two Dallas-specific components of the 29Rooms tour include an Ark Park contribution from sculptor Dan Lam and a Traveling Billboard piece by Denton-based artist, Alicia Eggert.
Indulge in Some Strategic, Tax-Free Shopping
The tax-free shopping weekend comes but once a year, and is meant to alleviate some of the burden of back-to-school shopping. But even if you no longer need to load up on binders and gym socks, there’s reasons to indulge even as an adult. Almost all clothing (but not accessories) under $100 qualify, as do things like backpacks, notebooks, and pens. If there’s an area of your closet that could use a basics restock, this is a good excuse to do some air conditioned mall walking and get it done.
With fifty original plays by fifty local playwrights, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected. The festival is part of the theater company’s nationwide effort to create local and locally-sourced theater across the country, with plays written by artists of an intentionally diverse range of backgrounds, ages, races, and points in their career. And with tickets just $20, the total cost of each play is just forty cents.
If tax-free shopping sounds too boring, browse the Boho Market pop-up at the Dallas Farmer’s market. Back from 10am-5pm this Saturday, the hand-selected artisans and businesses are so thoughtfully curated, your biggest struggle will be narrowing down what you do decide to buy. With accessories, art, jewelry, home goods, and more, it’s also a great place to find gifts for friends and family.
If you want an elevated brunch that nevertheless feels relaxed, add Wheelhouse to your Sunday to-do list. Alongside their brunch classics like chilaquiles and blueberry pancakes, they’re also serving up a variety of tunes and vibes courtesy of their rotating list of DJs curated by The Good Taste Collective. The only rule? It has to be all vinyl. The Sunday DJ series only runs through September 21 as long as the patio is open, so get there while you still can.
